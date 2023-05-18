PITTSFIELD, Mass. (NEWS10) — A Pittsfield man has pleaded guilty to a slew of charges relating to breaking and entering, larceny, stealing a car, notorious theft, and more, according to the Berkshire County District Attorney’s Office. Robert Dondi, 50, was sentenced on 12 charges.

On May 27, 2022, Pittsfield Police responded to Cumberland Farms on Dalton Avenue for reports of a man sleeping in a car. After running the license plates, police say they found the vehicle was stolen.

Dondi was identified as the driver, and police say he admitted he knew the car was stolen but claimed he didn’t steal it. He was arrested, and when police searched the car, they found a black trash bag containing stolen items, including jewelry, gift cards, collector coins, and purses.

Police say the items matched items reported stolen from incidents on prior days. On June 24, 2022, law enforcement says Dondi broke into Haddad Nissan on West Housatonic Street around 11 p.m. and stole a 2017 Subaru Outback, which was found a few days later.

From there, law enforcement says a little after midnight, now the morning of June 25, 2022, Dondi broke into Salon Experience on Dalton Avenue and stole cash and other salon products. Dondi was allegedly seen driving the stolen Subaru to Salon Experience.

Following the alleged crimes committed in May and June of 2022, Dondi was held in prison and was released to a residential treatment facility in October. After less than 24 hours, Dondi reportedly left the facility.

On October 31, 2022, Pittsfield Police responded to Uniq Cape Shop on Dalton Avenue around 7:30 a.m. after the store’s alarm went off. When police arrived, the perpetrator wasn’t on scene.

Later at 9 a.m., police received reports of a stolen Chevrolet Silverado from 442 Merrill Road. Law enforcement says Dondi was tied to both the break in and the stolen truck, based on surveillance video.

Charges:

Breaking and entering nighttime for felony (two counts)

Breaking and entering daytime for felony

Larceny from a building (two counts)

Receiving stolen property (two counts)

Motor vehicle, receive stolen

Motor vehicle, larceny of, subsequent off (two counts)

Common and notorious thief (two counts)

“Theft in our community, even from one person, affects our entire community,” said Berkshire County District Attorney Timothy Shugrue. “Those who commit larceny in must be held accountable.”