PITTSFIELD, Mass. (NEWS10) — A Pittsfield man was arrested Thursday on a murder warrant. Pittsfield Police say Josiah Helmer, 27, fatally stabbed a victim on Tuesday, September 12, on Melville Street.

Hemler was booked at the Pittsfield Police Department and is expected to be arraigned later on Friday.

Police say an investigation led to Helmer’s arrest within 48 hours of the crime. The Pittsfield Police Department’s Detective Bureau, Drug Unit, Anti-Crime Unit, Patrol Division, Berkshire County Special Response Team, Berkshire County Sheriff’s Office, and the Massachusetts State Police all took part in the investigation.

Police are still seeking information. Anyone who can is asked to contact Detective Goodrich at (413) 448-9706, or by texting PITTIP and your message to TIP411 (847411).