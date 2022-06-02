PITTSFIELD, Mass. (NEWS10) — A Pittsfield construction contractor has been arraigned on 48 indictments and accused of stealing more than $400,000.

The Berkshire District Attorney’s Office obtained 48 separate indictments of a Pittsfield man who

allegedly stole more than $400,000 through false pretenses.

Fred Senter, 40, is accused of contracting and accepting down payments from more than 40 victims to

build steel structures with no intent to complete the work as owner of Northern Steel Building and

Structure, LLC.. Senter allegedly operated the scam in five states between February 2020 and September

2021.

Berkshire Superior Court Court arraigned him on Thursday. Judge Maureen Hogan ordered him detained

on $25,000 bail.

The State Police Detective Unit assigned to the Berkshire District Attorney’s Office and the Pittsfield

Police Department opened investigations into Senter after victims began reporting that Senter accepted

their money and ultimately stopped communication, never building the structure.

In February 2020, Senter allegedly signed a contract and accepted $52,967.50 from the Richmond

Volunteer Fire Department to construct a new steel building. Senter allegedly provided the Department

blueprints and trusses for the project but never completed the work and never refunded the deposit.

Pittsfield Police and Massachusetts State Police then identified private individuals with similar stories

throughout Berkshire County and eventually from private residents outside of the county and state. Law

Enforcement secured Senter’s bank records, identified additional potential victims, and ultimately

identified a contractor in Pennsylvania who Senter allegedly scammed into facilitating contracts on his

behalf.

The State Police later identified and interviewed potential victims in New York, Connecticut, New

Hampshire, and Pennsylvania, all of which reported similar stories of contracting with Senter and Senter

later cutting off communication. Police in Acushnet, Bedford, Dalton, Hinsdale, Huntington, Lee, Ludlow,

Tweksbury, Gilmanton, N.H., New Durham, N.H., and Columbia County N.Y. Sheriff and the Washington

County P.A. Sheriff’s Offices assisted in the investigation.

“I thank our law enforcement partners from across jurisdictions for taking a deep dive into this case and

identifying victims. These indictments demonstrate my office and law enforcement’s commitment to

holding those who take advantage of others accountable,” District Attorney Andrea Harrington said.

The Grand Jury returned indictments on 30 counts of larceny over $1,200, 12 counts of larceny over

$1,200 from a persons over the age of 60, four counts of larceny under $1,200, and single counts of

operating as an unlicensed home improvement contractor and common and notorious thief. Berkshire

Superior Court scheduled an arraignment for May 31.

Most of the victims are private citizens and include three businesses, a different volunteer fire

department, and a church. Some of the victims reported to law enforcement that Senter provided

explanations for delays such as material and labor shortages related to the COVID-19 pandemic but

ultimately stopped communicating entirely. Many of the victims also reported spending additional

money to prepare sites for Senter to build at Senter’s direction.

Senter dissolved the business in June 2021 but allegedly continued to collect deposits. The State Police

Detective Unit continues to investigate any potential partners and is searching for additional victims.