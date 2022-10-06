PITTSFIELD, Mass. (NEWS10) — Two Pittsfield brothers have been sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole, for the murder of 18-year-old Jaden Salois. Chiry Omar Pascual-Polanco, 26, and Carlos Pascual-Polanco, 22, were convicted of the murder on September 22.

“I send my condolences to Jaden’s loved ones, and I admire their courage in delivering their powerful victim impact statements to the court,” said District Attorney Andrea Harrington. “Jaden is gone but lives on in the hearts of those who loved him, and I hope this measure of accountability supports his family. I thank the Pittsfield Police Department and the Massachusetts State Police for their investigation into this senseless homicide, and I am proud of the trial team for their presentation of the facts to the jury.”

The brothers were found to have sold marijuana through fake social media accounts, which were used to lure Salois from his Edward Avenue home, and shot him in the back of the head on January 20, 2019. Police arrested the brothers on April 5 in 2019. The Commonwealth called more than 30 witnesses during the two-week trial and proved that the pair acted premeditatedly in orchestrating the murder.

A third co-defendant, Dasean Smith, 24, of Pittsfield, is also charged with murder and will be tried separately.