BLOOMINGBURG, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A Pine Bush man was arrested on Wednesday for attempting to lure children and exposing himself in public, according to New York State Police. James Grant Jr., 74, faces multiple charges.

On Wednesday, July 19, around 10:55 p.m., troopers responded to Main Street in the Village of Bloomingburg for reports of a man exposing himself and trying to lure children to him. Police say Grant exposed himself to an 8-year-old girl and asked her to touch him outside the Bloomingburg Post Office.

Troopers say after interviewing residents in the area, they learned Grant attempted to lure several children to his car off Winterton Road. He was identified through photographs and video footage. He was arrested on Wednesday, July 26.

Charges:

Luring a child to commit a crime

Lewdness

Exposing body in public

Endangering the welfare of a child

Grant was taken to the Sullivan County Jail in lieu of $10,000 cash, a $40,000 bond, and a $50,000 partially secured bond. Police say he is currently out on bail for the charge of first-degree sex abuse, stemming from a separate incident in January and February. An order of protection was issued for the victims of the case.

Anyone who feels they may have been a victim of Grant, or know someone who may have been, is asked to contact the New York State Bureau of Criminal Investigation (BCI) at (845) 626-2801.