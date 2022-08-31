SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Saratoga Springs Police Department has released photos of the suspect and suspect car involved in several smash-and-grabs in the city. The suspect is accused of smashing car windows and stealing purses, wallets, and other valuable items.

According to police, the first incident happened on August 29 at the YMCA on West Avenue and the second incident happened at Metabolic Fitness on Gick Road. The thefts happened in the early morning hours.

Smash-and-grab suspect (SSPD)

Suspect vehicle (SSPD)

Police said the suspect vehicle appears to be a new dark-colored Toyota SUV. The woman appears to have a large tattoo on her upper left arm. Anyone with information about this woman’s identity can contact the Saratoga Springs Police Department at (518) 584-1800.