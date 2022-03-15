TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Ian Hasselwander, 22, of Petersburgh has been indicted for murder in the disappearance and death of Morgan Bates, a missing Washington County woman. Hasselwander pleaded not guilty to the charges.

Charges

Murder in the second degree (felony)

Strangulation in the first degree (felony)

Hasselwander was indicted and arraigned on these charges on Tuesday. Bates was reported missing on February 22. Her body was found under “suspicious circumstances” in a wooded area of Stephentown off Black River Road on February 27. Hasselwander was arrested on March 4 in connection with her death.

“I commend the swift actions our officers took to ensure we would find Morgan. The dedication of our Deputies, the New York State Police, the District Attorney’s Office, and all the other agencies who provided assistance led to this timely arrest,” said Rensselaer County Sheriff Patrick Russo.

Hasselwander was remanded back into the custody of Rensselaer County.