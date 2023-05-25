ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A Petersburg man was arrested and is accused of burglary at a multi-dwelling home in Petersburg. Paul Coleman, 61, faces multiple charges.

On Thursday, May 18, state troopers responded to a multi-dwelling home on State Route 2 in Petersburg for a reported past burglary. Troopers say their investigation found Coleman had entered the home multiple times and stolen several items during the previous week.

Coleman allegedly caused damage to the property in order to gain entry. Police say the stolen items have been recovered.

Charges:

Second-degree burglary

Fourth-degree criminal mischief

Petit larceny

Coleman was arrested on Monday and was taken to Brunswick State Police for processing. He was arraigned at the Grafton Town Court and was released on his own recognizance.