WATERVLIET, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Watervliet Police Department arrested Justyce Matthew, 48, for animal cruelty. The arrest stemmed from an investigation into a deceased canine left on the sidewalk of First Avenue on July 5.

According to the police, a four-year-old French Bulldog suffered from a medical emergency. Matthew, identified as the owner, did not provide the required care. Matthew then dispensed the animal on the sidewalk after it passed away.

“Not only did the defendant cause inconceivable distress to this dog, but he also failed to provide the medical treatment that could have saved its life,” said Watervliet Police Chief Joseph Centanni. “Instead, the offender engaged in several acts to avoid detection, including discarding the deceased animal on the sidewalk like trash.”

Matthew was released on an appearance ticket.