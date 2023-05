PERTH, N.Y. (NEWS10) — On Wednesday, Robin Kelly, 43, of Perth, was arrested for the felonies of welfare fraud, grand larceny, and filing a false instrument. According to police, Kelly allegedly filed false paperwork with the Department of Social Services and received $2,885 in benefits she was not entitled to.

Kelly was arrested by Fulton County Sheriff’s Investigators at her residence. She was released with an appearance ticket returnable to the City of Johnstown Court at a later date.