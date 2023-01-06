PERTH, N.Y. (NEWS10) — State police arrested Ethan J. Chase, 33 of Perth on January 4. Chase was allegedly involved in a domestic dispute where he assaulted the victim.

On December 31 around 9:30 p.m., troopers were advised of a domestic dispute that happened inside a car at a residence in Perth. After an investigation, police report Chase assaulted the victim causing visible injuries.

Charges

Second degree strangulation

Third degree assault

According to police, Chase was arrested at his residence and transported to Mayfield state police for processing. He was arraigned at the Perth Town Court and remanded to the Fulton County correctional facility in lieu of $2,500 cash or $15,000 bond.