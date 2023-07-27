ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A Peekskill man was indicted in the fatal May shooting of Ernest Wilson, a father from Poughkeepsie. Reginald McClure, 39, was indicted for second-degree murder and four counts of second-degree criminal possession of a weapon.

According to the Westchester County District Attorney’s Office, on May 21, around 7:32 p.m., McClure allegedly confronted and chased Wilson while using a 9mm firearm, shooting approximately six rounds, and striking him twice. The shooting happened after Wilson dropped off his child with the child’s mother at their Peekskill home.

The Westchester District Attorney’s Office says the child who was dropped off and another family member inside the home witnessed the shooting. Wilson was taken to Westchester Medical Center, where he succumbed to his injuries on May 24.

McClure was arrested the following day, May 25, at a hotel in Yonkers, following an investigation by the Peekskill Police Department and the FBI’s Westchester Safe Streets Task Force. He is also being charged with possession of two guns at the time of his arrest.

“This ruthless act of gun violence allegedly committed by this defendant took

the life of a father in front of his family,” said District Attorney Rocah. “My heart is with the victim’s family as my office works to secure justice.”