RUTLAND, Vt. (NEWS10) — A Rutland man was taken into custody on Monday night after allegedly robbing a Walgreens and threatening to shoot employees. Brennan Bigelow, 32, faces assault and robbery charges.

On December 19, around 11:18 p.m., the Rutland City Police Department responded to a Walgreens for a report of an assault and robbery. Police say employees told them a male entered the store, threatened to shoot employees, and stole money. Police say the suspect left the store on foot.

Responding officers obtained a description of the suspect and began investigating. Police say they located a man matching the description entering a residence in the northwest sector of Rutland. Police identified the man as Bigelow. Police took him into custody.

Bigelow was ordered to be held without bail. He is being held at the Marble Valley Regional Correctional Center.