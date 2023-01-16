LAKE LUZERNE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — State police arrested Karen Heibler, 48 of Fair Haven, Vermont on January 13. Heibler allegedly stole money from a business she worked for from 2021 to 2022.

On September 19 around 4:40 p.m., police received a complaint from a Lake Luzerne business that an employee had been stealing money from the business. After an investigation, police report from December 2021 through August 2022, Heibler who worked for the company in a secretarial position, collectively took over $28,000 from the company without authorization. Police explain Heibler also modified business records to hide the theft.

Charges

Third degree grand larceny

First degree falsifying business records

According to police, Heilber was processed at Queensbury state police. She was arraigned at the Warren County centralized arraignment parts court and released on her own recognizance.