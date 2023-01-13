SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — State police arrested Christopher F. Ortega Sanjurjo, 21 of Schenectady on January 12. Ortega Sanjurjo allegedly had an illegal, unserialized “ghost” gun.

On January 12 around 12:30 p.m., troopers pulled over a car on Washington Avenue in Albany for traffic violations. Police identified Ortega Sanjurjo as the driver. Officers explain Ortega Sanjurjo illegally possessed a loaded unserialized “ghost” handgun in his coat pocket. Police took the handgun and arrested Ortega Sanjurjo.

Charges

Second degree criminal possession of a weapon

According to police, Ortega Sanjurjo was transported to Latham state police for processing. He was arraigned in the Albany City Court and remanded to the Albany County Correctional Facility without bail.