SAUGERTIES, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Saugerties police arrested Jennifer N. Gassenheimer, 43 on January 11. Gassenheimer was allegedly involved in causing damage to property on Starjem Drive in May 2022.

On May 7, 2022, Saugerties police investigated damage that was intentionally caused to the complainant’s property on Starjem Drive in Saugerties. Police report the complainant had Gassenheimer on video causing the damage. Officers explain after many attempts to find Gassenheimer, a warrant of arrest was issued. On January 11 around 2:30 p.m., Gassenheimer surrendered herself at Saugerties police headquarters.

Charges

Fourth degree criminal mischief

According to police, Gassenheimer was arraigned in the Town of Saugerties Justice Court on the warrant. Gassenheimer was then released on her own recognizance by the court.