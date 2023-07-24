PITTSFIELD, Mass. (NEWS10) — A Pittsfield man was arrested on Sunday after police responded to a home invasion on the 400 block of Tyler Street. Police say 21-year-old Jada Lopez was arrested and faces one count of home invasion, with possible additional charges.

On Sunday, just before 7 p.m., police responded to a home on the 400 block of Tyler Street for an initial report of a man holding a woman hostage at gunpoint. Further investigation revealed a man had broken into the home and threatened a resident with a large knife, per Pittsfield Police.

Law enforcement says shortly after they arrived, they saw a suspect (Lopez) fleeing from the home and quickly took him into custody. Police say this was not believed to be a random act, and there is no immediate threat to the public.

Anyone with more information regarding this case is asked to call Detective Bassett at (413) 448-9700, extension 529. Information can also be provided anonymously via the Detective Bureau Tip Line at (413) 448-9706, or by texting PITTIP and your message to TIP411 (847411).