QUEENSBURY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A North Greenbush man was arrested on Wednesday for allegedly shoplifting from Dick’s Sporting Goods and threatening someone trying to stop him. Adam Cummings, 27, faces multiple charges.

On December 21, around 9:16 p.m., troopers responded to a shoplifting complaint at the Dick’s Sporting Goods in Aviation Mall in Queensbury. Police say their investigation revealed Cummings stole more than $1,000 worth of merchandise from the store. Police say a good Samaritan tried to stop Cummings, when he allegedly brandished a knife and menaced the individual with it. Cummings was located not far away, and was taken into custody.

Charges:

Fourth-degree grand larceny

Second-degree menacing

Cummings was taken to Queensbury State Police for processing. He was turned over to the Warren County Correctional Facility, awaiting arraignment.