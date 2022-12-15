ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Police arrested George Harrell, 47 of Albany on December 14. Harrell was allegedly involved in stealing packages from porches which he was also wanted for back in September.

On Wednesday, December 14 around 12:45 p.m., officers responded to a home on Seminole Avenue for reports of theft. Police report the victim told officers that she saw her neighbor walking onto her front porch then stealing packages that had just been delivered for her. Officers went to the suspects residence where they eventually found Harrell who was identified as the suspect in the theft and taken into custody.

Charges

Petit larceny

Police report Harrell was also identified as the suspect in an ongoing burglary investigation stemming from a theft that occurred on Wednesday, September 7 on the 800 block of Western Avenue. He was charged with third degree burglary for his role in the September burglary. Police report Harrell was arraigned Wednesday, December 14 and released to the supervision of probation.