FORT JOHNSON, N.Y. (NEWS10) — According to the Amsterdam Police Department, a Fultonville man was arrested after being pulled over and fleeing, ensuing a chase. James Costanzo, 43, faces several charges.

On Monday, May 8, around 8:07 a.m., Amsterdam police pulled a man over for using his phone while driving. Police say the man fled the traffic stop, driving west into Fort Johnson.

Police say the chase continued into a residential area near Highland Road where the driver allegedly attempted to make a break for it on foot. He was quickly apprehended by patrol and a perimeter was set up.

Police say they identified the driver as Costanzo. Through an investigation, police say they found items from a burglary out of Hamilton County and a controlled substance.

Charges:

Third-degree burglary

Fourth-degree criminal possession of stolen property

Seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance

Third-degree unlawful fleeing of a police officer in a motor vehicle

Resisting arrest

Second-degree obstructing governmental administration

Second-degree aggravated unlicensed operation

Reckless driving

Costanzo was arraigned in Amsterdam City Court. He was remanded to the Montgomery County Correctional Facility.