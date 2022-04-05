WATERVLIET, N.Y. (NEWS10) – According to the Watervliet Police Department, A Brooklyn man was involved in a crash after he refused a traffic stop. Cleveland Evans, 46, of Brooklyn was arrested by police while he resisted arrest and intentionally tried to ingest heroin.

On Monday, April 4, at around12:40 p.m., Watervliet police attempted a traffic stop on 16th Street. The driver, Cleveland Evans, fled over the Congress Street Bridge at a high rate of speed and struck another vehicle in the area of Ferry Street in Troy.

Police say Evans resisted arrest and intentionally ingested a quantity of heroin. The driver of the vehicle struck by Evans was extricated and transported to a local hospital with minor injuries.

Charges:

Aggravated Unlicensed Operation in the 3rd Degree

Reckless Driving

Several Vehicle and Traffic Law violations

Evans was issued an appearance ticket and directed to appear in Watervliet City Court at a later date. Evans is also facing several other criminal charges from the City of Troy Police Department.