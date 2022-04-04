BURNT HILLS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – According to the Saratoga County Sheriff’s Office, a Burnt Hills man was arrested on strangulation and gun charges. Todd A. Axton, 59 of Burnt Hills is accused of strangling a woman who he already had an order of protection with.

On March 28, the Sheriff’s Office investigated a domestic incident at a home in Burnt Hills. The investigation led to Deputies arresting Axton.

Axton allegedly applied pressure to the throat and neck of the victim causing physical injury. At the time, Axton had an order of protection against him, protecting the victim. After Deputies executed a search warrant at Axton’s home, police found several illegally possessed firearms belonging to him.

Charges:

Strangulation in the Second Degree (Felony)

Aggravated Criminal Contempt (Felony)

Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the Third Degree (Felony).

Axton was arraigned before the Honorable John Cromie in the Milton Town Court and released on his own recognizance. He is scheduled to appear again at a later date.