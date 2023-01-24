ROTTERDAM, N.Y. (NEWS10) — On Sunday, an Albany man was ordered to appear in Rotterdam Town Court after he led state troopers on a high-speed chase across I-890, according to a press release. Troopers tried to stop Mychael K. Thomas, 28, at about 3:30 a.m.

Thomas allegedly sped off and crashed into a guardrail. According to the release, he climbed out of the wrecked car and ran, but was quickly chased down and arrested.

Thomas was taken to the state police barracks in Princetown for processing, where police claim he recorded a 0.07% blood alcohol content (BAC). He was charged with driving while ability impaired by alcohol, unlawful fleeing a police officer in a motor vehicle in the third degree, and other vehicle and traffic law violations.

He was issued an appearance ticket returnable to the Rotterdam Town Court on February 9 and turned over to Colonie Police for an unrelated outstanding warrant.