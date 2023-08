ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — An Albany man was arrested on Tuesday after throwing bricks at a glass door of the Albany Police Department South Station as well as three police cruisers, according to Albany Police. Laquan Brown, 24, is charged with second-degree criminal mischief.

Image of vandalism at Albany South Side Police Station

Police say the incident occurred around 9:30 a.m. No injuries were reported.