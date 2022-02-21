ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A parolee has been with shooting a man in the face in Albany. The Albany Police Department said Eugene Royal, 30, was arrested after an investigation into the incident.

On February 5 around midnight, staff from Albany Memorial Hospital notified police that a 20-year-old walked into the emergency room with a gunshot wound to the face. Police found that the victim was shot on Albany Street near Broadway.

The victim was transferred to Albany Medical Center Hospital and was treated for non-life threatening injuries. Police said they found that Royal had fired at least one shot from a handgun, which struck the victim in the cheek.

Charges

Attempted murder in the second degree (felony)

Criminal possession of a loaded weapon in the second degree (felony)

Royal was also arrested on a parole warrant. He was arraigned in Albany City Criminal Court and remanded to the Albany County Jail.