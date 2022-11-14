ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A parolee in Albany was arrested on Friday for allegedly pointing a loaded gun at someone on South Pearl Street. Marcus Roberts, 44, was arrested last year for handgun possession and endangering the welfare of a child.

On November 11, around 11 a.m., police responded to South Peral Street for reports of a person with a handgun. Police say they learned Roberts had pointed a loaded handgun at another person while at the location. Police say they seized a loaded 9mm handgun during their investigation, and took Roberts into custody near the scene.

Roberts was arraigned in Albany City Criminal Court and is held at the Albany County Jail. Roberts was arrested last October on South Pearl Street where the victim claimed he pointed a loaded handgun at her during a domestic related incident, while she was with her 10-year-old son, police say.

Charges: