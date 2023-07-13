ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Davis Stewart, 35, was arrested following an investigation into reports of shots being fired on Wednesday night. Stewart was released from prison in May after serving time for illegally possessing a firearm.

According to the police, a man fired a single round at a vehicle near the intersection of Grand and Van Zandt Streets. The suspect also hit the vehicle with a brick and a bottle.

A loaded .45 caliber handgun was recovered near the scene. Stewart was taken into custody nearby and charged with one count of criminal possession of a weapon in the third degree, one count of reckless endangerment in the first degree, and one count of criminal mischief in the third degree.

Stewart was also involved in an incident on Wednesday morning. When officers tried talking with Stewart regarding a stolen vehicle, he allegedly fled. Stewart was charged with one count of obstruction of governmental administration in the second degree and harassment in the second degree.

Stewart was arraigned in Albany City Criminal Court and remanded to the Albany County Jail.