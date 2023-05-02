ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A parolee was arrested by Albany police after he was reportedly in possession of an illegal handgun and ran from police.

Police received a report of a man with a gun around 7 a.m. on Sunday, April 30 in the area of Clinton Avenue and Quail Street. The man took off running when police arrived but was later arrested on the 300-block of Central Avenue.

The man was identified as 26-year-old Myaire Leigh. Police said he ran through a yard and threw a fanny pack containing a loaded 9mm handgun during the chase.

He was charged with Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the Second Degree, Obstruction of Governmental Administration in the Second Degree, and Trespass.

He was arraigned and sent to the Albany County Jail.