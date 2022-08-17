ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Albany Police Department worked alongside the United States Marshals Service to arrest a parole absconder who was wanted out of Catskill. Antiel Pagan, 22, was arrested Wednesday morning at an apartment on the 300-block of Washington Avenue.

A search warrant was executed at the apartment and recovered the following:

195 grams of powder cocaine

A quantity of crack cocaine

A quantity of Fentanyl

A loaded 9mm handgun

An AR-15 rifle

Several large capacity magazines and ammunition

Several items used to package and distribute narcotics

Samantha Steenburn, 27, of Cairo, was also taken into custody at the scene. She was charged with the following:

One count of Hindering Prosecution

One count of Criminal Possession of a Weapon 2nd

Three counts of Criminal Possession of a Weapon 3rd

One count of Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance 2nd

One count of Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance 3rd

One count of Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance 4th

Two counts of Criminal Use of Drug Paraphernalia 2nd

Steenburn was arraigned and sent to the Albany County Jail.

Pagan was turned over to the New York State Police in Catskill for the warrant and will be charged by Albany police at a later date for the search warrant on Washington Avenue.