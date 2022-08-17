ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Albany Police Department worked alongside the United States Marshals Service to arrest a parole absconder who was wanted out of Catskill. Antiel Pagan, 22, was arrested Wednesday morning at an apartment on the 300-block of Washington Avenue.
A search warrant was executed at the apartment and recovered the following:
- 195 grams of powder cocaine
- A quantity of crack cocaine
- A quantity of Fentanyl
- A loaded 9mm handgun
- An AR-15 rifle
- Several large capacity magazines and ammunition
- Several items used to package and distribute narcotics
Samantha Steenburn, 27, of Cairo, was also taken into custody at the scene. She was charged with the following:
- One count of Hindering Prosecution
- One count of Criminal Possession of a Weapon 2nd
- Three counts of Criminal Possession of a Weapon 3rd
- One count of Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance 2nd
- One count of Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance 3rd
- One count of Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance 4th
- Two counts of Criminal Use of Drug Paraphernalia 2nd
Steenburn was arraigned and sent to the Albany County Jail.
Pagan was turned over to the New York State Police in Catskill for the warrant and will be charged by Albany police at a later date for the search warrant on Washington Avenue.