FONDA, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Two people accused of kidnapping, torturing, and sexually abusing a woman in Montgomery and Fulton Counties have entered different pleas in court. The Montgomery County District Attorney’s Office said Justin Wilson, 31, of Gloversville, pleaded guilty, and Nicole Elmore, 35, of Gloversville pleaded not guilty.

The pair allegedly kidnapped a woman in Fulton County around December 31, 2021. The pair then took the victim to Montgomery County where she suffered life-threatening injuries after being severely tortured and sexually abused.

According to the victim’s testimony, she was told to kill herself before they killed her. She was able to escape after several days and was treated at Albany Medical Center. The DA said the victim has since moved out of the area.

Both Wilson and Elmore have been facing charges in both Montgomery County Court and Fulton County Court. In Fulton County, they both pleaded not guilty.

Wilson pleaded guilty to second-degree attempted murder and first-degree aggravated sexual abuse in Montgomery County Court. He is expected to be sentenced on October 28 to 23 years in state prison, as well as 10 years post-release supervision. He will also be required to register as a sex offender.

Although Wilson was facing life in prison if convicted after trial, DA Lorraine Diamond said this negotiated sentence will spare the victim from testifying.

“This is essentially a lifetime of incarceration and supervision, which is more than warranted under the circumstances. I can’t imagine how she will ever recover from this horrific event,” said Diamond.

Elmore was arraigned on a nine-count indictment this week. Charges in the indictment include:

Three counts of first-degree attempted murder

Aggravated sexual abuse

Three counts of first-degree assault

Second-degree conspiracy

First-degree unlawful imprisonment

Her trial date will be scheduled by the court at a future date. Elmore was remanded without bail to the Montgomery County Correctional Facility.