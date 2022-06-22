AMSTERDAM, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Two people have been arrested after an investigation into narcotics sales in Amsterdam. The Amsterdam Police Department said Christian Vega, 32, and Denisse Fernandez, both of Amsterdam, were arrested on June 21.

On Tuesday around 5:20 p.m., police executed a search warrant at a Hibbard Street apartment after an extended investigation into narcotics sales from the first-floor residence. Police arrested Vega at the apartment, who was also wanted on an arrest warrant.

At the apartment, police said they recovered various drugs, packaging materials, and other items used in the preparing and selling of narcotics. Fernandez was also wanted on an arrest warrant and later went to police headquarters where she was taken into custody.

Charges for Vega

Third-degree criminal sale of a controlled substance (felony)

Seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance (misdemeanor)

Four counts of second-degree criminally using drug paraphernalia (misdemeanor)

Charges for Fernandez

Third-degree criminal sale of a controlled substance (felony)

Both Vega and Fernandez were processed and held for arraignment in Amsterdam City Court. Police said the investigation is ongoing and additional charges are possible.