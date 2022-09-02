HALFMOON, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Two people have been arrested after allegedly shoplifting from Lowe’s in Halfmoon. New York State Police said Hugo Cabrera, 46, of Troy, and Justine Tuttle, 42, of Schodack, were arrested on Friday.

On March 22 around 1 p.m., police responded to Lowe’s for a theft that happened on March 15. After an investigation, police found that Cabrera stole over $1,200 worth of items with the help of Tuttle.

Cabrera was charged with fourth-degree grand larceny, which is a felony. Tuttle was charged with fifth-degree conspiracy, which is a misdemeanor. Both were issued appearance tickets to return to Halfmoon Town Court and released.