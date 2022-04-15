NISKAYUNA, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Two people have been arrested for allegedly trying to break into cars in Niskayuna. The Niskayuna Police Department said an 18-year-old and a juvenile were taken into custody after fleeing from police.

On April 13 around 1 p.m., police responded to a report of two people trying to break into vehicles in the area of the Iroquois Village Apartments at 9 Alvino Way. Officers said the suspects fled in a white Dodge sedan, with a confirmed registration that matched the description.

Around 2:20 p.m. that same day, police received a report from a resident living in the area of Ridge Manor Court, stating two people were trying to steal his vehicle. Police said the description of the suspects matched the earlier suspects at Iroquois Village Apartments.

Police said the homeowner confronted the suspects and they fled in the white Dodge sedan. Officers then saw the vehicle in the area of Balltown Road and Nott Street and attempted to conduct a traffic stop.

Once officers activated their emergency lights and sirens, police said the suspects refused to pull over and increased their speed. The short pursuit ended in a crash at the Niskayuna Animal Hospital on River Road. Both suspects fled on foot after the crash.

The suspects were later located and taken into custody. According to police, the white Dodge sedan was stolen from Gloversville.

Charges for the 18-year-old

Attempted grand larceny

Unlawful fleeing the police

Resisting arrest

Three counts of reckless endangerment of property

Trespassing

A number of vehicle and traffic tickets

The 18-year-old was arraigned in Niskayuna Town Justice Court and released on their own recognizance. The juvenile was turned over to a guardian pending further investigation.

The Niskayuna Police Department said it had two other reports of stolen vehicles since the morning of April 13. Police remind residents to secure their vehicles and take the keys inside of their residence with them. You can call the Niskayuna Police Department at (518) 630-0911 with any information related to the above reports.