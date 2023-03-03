ULSTER, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Ulster police arrested Forbes March, 39 of Jeffersonville, and Oscar Guardado, 30 of Liberty on March 2. The pair were allegedly involved in a theft from Michael’s Diner.

On March 2 around 10 p.m., Ulster police responded to Michael’s Diner on Ulster Avenue for a report of two people siphoning used cooking oil from the storage container in the back of the diner. Police report the cooking oil was in a storage container owned by Buffalo Biodiesel and the value of the stolen oil was over $1,000.

Both subjects were charged with grand larceny in the fourth degree and were released to appear in the Town of Ulster Court at a later date to answer the charges.