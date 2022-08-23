JOHNSTOWN, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Two people have been arrested in connection with an alleged siding construction scam. The Fulton County Sheriff’s Office said Keith Orr, 50, and Tracy Orr, 46, were arrested on August 18.

The pair, who are the owners of P.O.M. Siding LLC, allegedly took thousands of dollars from someone as payment for siding construction work, and then did not complete any of the work. The Sheriff’s Office said their arrests come after several investigations by local police agencies.

Keith and Tracy Orr were both charged with third-degree grand larceny, which is a felony. Both were given an appearance ticket to appear in the Town of Mayfield Court at a later date.