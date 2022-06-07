EPHRATAH, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Two people have been arrested after dogs, cats, and goats were found abandoned on a property in Fulton County. The Fulton County Sheriff’s Office said Harvey Martz II, 47, and Laurie Murray, 52, were arrested in Herkimer on June 6 around 12:30 a.m.

Martz and Murray are accused of leaving dogs, goats, and cats on a property in Ephratah where they had briefly resided. According to information from acquaintances, they have not lived at the property since June 2021.

A search warrant was executed at the property on June 4. Police seized 10 Shih Tzu breed dogs, three goats, and several cats from the property. Police said about two dozen cats were unable to be retrieved at the time and plans are being made to trap them at a later time.

Police said the dogs had been left in a small room in a camper for a year. All of the dogs had matted hair and were covered in feces. Two dead goats were also found on the property.

Below are photos of the animals found on the property. Please be aware that these photos are disturbing.

Martz and Murray were charged with 10 counts each of Agriculture and Markets Law Section 353 — Overdriving, Torturing, and Injuring Animals: Failure to Provide Sustenance. They were issued appearance tickets to return to the Town of Ephratah Court at a later date.

Murray was also arrested by the Amsterdam Police Department on June 6. She was arrested for a scam complaint involving her company Mohawk Valley Builders.

Anyone interested in donating to the Fulton County Regional SPCA to aid in the care and fostering of the animals can send donations to Fulton County Regional SPCA, PO Box 1274, Gloversville, NY 12078.