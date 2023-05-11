NORWAY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Over 80 goats of all ages were surrendered in an animal cruelty case out of Norway in Herkimer County. Lorraine Rose, 60, faces charges.

On Tuesday, police responded to a property on Military Road in Norway to aid an animal cruelty officer regarding animal hoarding and abuse. Police say a search of the property found several goats, donkeys, and cows in grave condition resulting from poor care.

Image via New York State Police

Police say Rose, who lives in an unknown structure on the property, attempted to care for the animals but became overwhelmed. As a result, over 80 goats were voluntarily surrendered to the Pause 4 All Paws Animal Rescue.

Charges:

New York State Agriculture Market Laws- overdriving, torturing, and injuring animals (five counts)

Failure to provide sustenance

Police say this investigation is ongoing.