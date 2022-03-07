UNADILLA, N.Y. (NEWS10) — An Otsego County man has been arrested on several charges, including attempted rape. The Otsego County Sheriff’s Office said Felix Hartman, 33, of Unadilla, was arrested on March 5.

Police said Hartman entered the victim’s residence on March 4 after claiming he was a member of a fire department. He allegedly then tried to sexually assault her.

Police said the victim injured her arm during the assault. After Hartman left the residence, the victim called a neighbor who called 911. She was transported to AO Fox Hospital where she received medical treatment for her injuries and was later released.

Hours later, the New York State Police received another sexual assault complaint in Otego. Both State Police and the Sheriff’s Office worked to identify the suspect. Hartman was found at his residence in Unadilla.

Charges

Burglary in the first degree (felony)

Attempted rape in the first degree (felony)

Assault in the third degree (misdemeanor)

Forcible touching (misdemeanor)

Stalking in the third degree (misdemeanor)

Criminal impersonation in the second degree (misdemeanor)

Hartman was arraigned on March 6 and remanded to the Otsego County Correctional Facility on $15,000 cash bail or $30,000 bond. An order of protection was issued to the victim. Police said more charges are expected.