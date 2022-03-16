(WSYR-TV) — Two parents of a teen with cerebral palsy have been arrested almost a year after his death.

Lisa Waldron and Anthony Waldron, the stepfather, were arrested for second degree manslaughter, criminally negligent homicide, and endangering the welfare of an incompetent or physically disabled person in the first degree, according to a press release sent by the Oswego County Sheriff’s Office.

Police say they responded to a call in the Town of Palermo on May 9, 2021, where a 17-year-old teen was found unresponsive. After going to the hospital, he was pronounced dead. The sheriff’s office says the teen was found severely underweight with bedsores on his body.

Deputies interviewed the teen’s teachers, doctors, parents and therapists, and finalized a report this past February ruling “the death a homicide caused in part by infection and malnutrition.”

According to the Oswego County Sheriff, the Waldrons will be arraigned Wednesday.