NORTH GREENBUSH, N.Y. (NEWS10) — An organized theft at the North Greenbush T.J. Maxx led to a car chase involving police on I-90 on Friday. NEWS10 confirms with North Greenbush Police Chief David Keevern that the chase ended due to high-speed concerns approaching Albany.

Police say no suspects are in custody at this time and an investigation is underway. Police also say there has been an increase in organized theft in the area.