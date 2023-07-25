ORANGE COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A Florida, New York, man was arrested on Friday following a road rage incident on I-87 near the exit-5 on-ramp in Yonkers. Ruben Luciano, 48, faces multiple charges.

New York State Police say an investigation revealed Luciano rear-ended a car following a road-rage incident, proceeded to get out of the car, and threaten another driver with an edged weapon. Responding troopers report he was also in possession of a utility knife.

Charges:

Third-degree criminal possession of a weapon

Second-degree menacing

Ticketed for the crash

Luciano was taken into custody and was arraigned before the City of Yonkers Court. He was taken and held at the Westchester County Jail due to three prior felony convictions.