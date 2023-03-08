NEWBURGH, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A Newburgh man was arrested following a joint investigation. Jamarr Smith, 22, allegedly raped someone under 17 and is charged with other sex crimes.

New York State Police say they received a hotline report regarding an adult male engaging in sexual contact with a child under 17. A joint investigation with the Orange County Child Protective Services led to the arrest of Smith.

Charges:

Use of a child in a sexual performance

Promoting a sexual performance by a child

Possession of a sexual performance by a child

Third-degree rape

Endangering the welfare of a child

Smith was arraigned in the Town of Newburgh Court. He is currently held at the Orange County Jail in lieu of $10,000 cash and a $25,000 bail bond. He is scheduled to reappear in Newburgh Court.

Police are asking anyone who may have been victimized by Smith, who also goes by Sheesh Dior or Dirty Dior, to contact the NYSP Orange County Child Abuse Unit at (845) 291-2836 or the Middletown barracks at (845) 344-5300.