PITTSFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) — The Pittsfield Police Department is investigating a shooting on Congress Street in Pittsfield that happened on May 21. Police said one person was injured in the shooting.

Around 10:45 p.m. on Saturday, police were called to a home on Congress Street for a reported shooting victim. When officers arrived, they found a 24-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim was taken to the hospital for serious injuries.

An investigation found that the shooting took place at another residence on Congress Street. The shooting is not considered to be a random incident.

Pittsfield Police added that by Sunday morning, the victim was in stable condition. No arrests have been made.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to contact the Pittsfield Police Department Detective Bureau at (413) 448-9705 or the tip line at (413) 448-9706. You can also text a tip to 847411 by texting PITTIP plus your message.