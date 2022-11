TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — According to the Troy Police Department’s twitter, Troy police are at the scene of a shooting located inside a store on Middleburgh Street between 5th Ave and 6th Ave. Police report one male victim has been located with a gunshot wound to his leg and is being treated by Troy Fire Department.

Officers report the scene is stabilized; no other customers were injured. Detective are investigating. Check back with News10 for updates.