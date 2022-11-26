ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Albany police have arrested Caezare Ebron, 35 from Albany who is accused of causing a fatal car crash on the night of November 25. The accident occurred in the area of Bradford Street and Ontario Street in Albany.

On November 25 around 10:15 p.m., police responded to the area of Central Avenue and North Lake Avenue for reports of a driver stopped near an intersection and asleep at the wheel. Officers approached the car and attempted to wake the driver who was later identified as Ebron. Police report that Ebron eventually woke up and fled from officers towards the area of Bradford Street and Ontario Street where he failed to stop for a stop sign and hit a car traveling south on Ontario Street.

Police report Ebron left his car and attempted to run from the police on foot. He was quickly caught and taken into custody.

Officers explain Kyreem Softleigh, 26 of Albany was one of three passengers in the car hit by Ebron. He sustained serious injuries and was later pronounced dead at the scene. Police report the other passengers were treated for non-life threatening injuries and taken to Albany Medical Center Hospital for further evaluation.

Charges

Unlicensed operator

Leaving the scene of a personal injury auto accident

Fail to stop for a stop sign

Impudent speed

Operating without an ignition interlock device (required from DWI arrest in April 2021)

According to police, Ebron is currently being evaluated at the hospital for injuries he sustained during the crash and is scheduled to be arraigned by an Albany City Court judge. The investigation into the crash still remains ongoing and more charges are possible.