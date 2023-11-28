ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Albany Police are currently investigating a stabbing that happened near Central Avenue and Robin Street. One victim suffered a stab wound to his back, with another man in custody.

Police say they responded to a reported stabbing around 9:45 a.m. The man arrested was taken into custody near Quail and First Street. The victim is being treated at Albany Medical Center at this time. Police haven’t released the names of those involved.

NEWS10 is working to learn more at this time. Stick with NEWS10 as more information becomes available.