SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Justin L. Willsey of Schenectady was arrested following an investigation into shots fired on Tuesday afternoon. Police say reports indicated the shots were fired in the area of Gerling Street and Van Vranken Avenue.

Investigations determined that a verbal argument began on Van Vranken and continued to Florence Street and Florence Alley where the shots were fired. Multiple shell casings were recovered. No injuries were reported.

Willsey was arrested and charged with criminal possession of a weapon in the second degree and tampering with physical evidence. Investigations are ongoing.