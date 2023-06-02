FORD EDWARD, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Washington County Sheriff’s Office announced that one individual was arrested following an investigation into a domestic dispute on May 28. Jessica M. Abreu, 28, was charged with second-degree harassment, third-degree robbery, aggravated family offense, fourth-degree criminal mischief, and two counts of endangering the welfare of a child.

According to police, Abreu was involved in a dispute with a female acquaintance. There were two children present at the scene.

Abreu allegedly pushed the female against a wall and forcefully stole their cell phone. Abreu then damaged the cell phone and left the residence. Police located Abreu shortly after. Abreu was arraigned and released on their own recognizance.