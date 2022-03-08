SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Three officers were injured and three people were arrested after a fight outside Gaffney’s in Saratoga Springs. The Saratoga Springs Police Department said the fight happened on Sunday, March 6 around 2 a.m.

Police said the fight moved from the bar to the sidewalk and eventually into the street. Those fighting reportedly did not listen to officers’ requests to disperse.

A large crowd then gathered in the street around the fight. Police said people took videos, and yelled, kicked, and shoved the officers. Three officers were injured and one required medical attention.

Arrests

Jasmine Fleming, 24, of Troy, for disorderly conduct

Wayne Brown, 25, of Troy, for assault in the second degree, obstruction in the second degree, resisting arrest and harassment

Ayanna Hamby, 27, of Troy, for disorderly conduct

Police said the department is working with stakeholders to resolve ongoing matters of public safety.