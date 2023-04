MIDDLEBURGH, N.Y. (NEWS10) — On Tuesday, New York State Police of Cobleskill arrested Emily G. Blond, 33, of Middleburgh. According to the police, Blond had rented a U-Haul from Warnerville in December 2022 but failed to return it the next day.

The U-Haul was recovered on April 11 in Middleburgh. Blond was arrested and charged with Unauthorized Use of a Vehicle in the Third Degree. She was issued a ticket to appear in Richmondville Town Court on April 26 and released.